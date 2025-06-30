Royals Hitter Has Hilarious Reaction to Facing Shohei Ohtani's Hardest Pitches Ever
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani threw the single hardest pitch of his MLB career against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, a 101.7 mph fastball.
Ohtani had previously thrown even harder than that against Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, reaching 102 mph. Both pitches came against Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.
Pasquantino took to X (formerly twitter) and made a three letter response to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who initially shared the statistic.
"Wtf," Pasquantino wrote.
Pasquantino had matched up against Ohtani during the reigning MVP's time with the Los Angeles Angels. He is 1-for-4 with two strikeouts against Ohtani in his MLB career. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk in 2023's WBC facing the superstar.
Ohtani pitched multiple innings for the first time since his return against the Royals, throwing two shutout innings with a strikeout. The Dodgers went on to lose the game, however, drawing the series between the two level.
While he is still serving as an opener for the Dodgers, all signs point towards Ohtani being comfortable on the mound. He now has three scoreless innings since allowing a run against the San Diego Padres in his return to pitching June 16, his pitching debut for the Dodgers. Ohtani didn't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery following an injury in 2023.
Ohtani opened the series against the Royals with a huge performance at the plate, smashing his 29th homer of the season as well as his seventh triple. He is putting together another fantastic season at the plate, and his stellar pitching performances thus far are bringing him ever closer to his third consecutive MVP award.
The Dodgers are reaping the rewards of Ohtani's production, as they lead the NL West by seven games after their series win against the Royals. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and are looking to be the first team to defend their World Series title since the New York Yankees did it in 2000.
