Shohei Ohtani Can Break Dodgers Record Not Accomplished Since Brooklyn
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has broken several records since making the switch to MLB in 2018. He shattered Hideki Matsui’s record for career home runs by a Japanese-born player and became the first MLB athlete to achieve 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases within 115 games. Now, Ohtani is on track to break yet another record.
With half a season with the club under his belt, Ohtani is already writing his name in the Dodger record books. Over the past nine games, he has at least one RBI, matching a single-season franchise record.
The franchise record is shared by Roy Campanella (1955), Augie Galan (1944), Eddie Browm (1924), and Bob Fisher (1913). Only one player — Matt Kemp — accomplished this feat since the franchise relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, but he did so across two seasons (2011, 2012).
This makes Ohtani the first Dodger to achieve nine consecutive games with RBIs in a single season in 69 years.
Ohtani has dominated at the plate this season. He is currently ranked fifth across Major League Baseball in RBIs (60) and third in the National League. He leads MLB in batting average (.320), and he ranks in the top three in runs (63), hits (99), home runs (24), slugging percentage (.634), and OPS (1.032) through Tuesday.
Ohtani's record-tying RBI came on Tuesday in the Dodgers' 4-3 victory over the White Sox. Ohtani knocked a 376-foot leadoff homer to tie the record. He added another RBI later in the game, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk.
Considering Ohtani’s consistency at the plate this season, there's little to suggest he can't set a franchise record for consecutive games with an RBI from the leadoff spot.