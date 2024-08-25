Shohei Ohtani Inching Closer to Pitching Return With Dodgers
Less than 24 hours after joining the 40-40 club with a walk-off grand slam, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani made a key advance in his Tommy John rehab by throwing off a mound for the first time.
On Saturday afternoon, Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the Dodgers' bullpen at Dodger Stadium.
Although the Dodgers have confirmed that Ohtani won’t pitch this season, the bullpen session signifies continued progress in his recovery. This step came on the heels of a historic performance on Friday night, where Ohtani became the fastest player in MLB history to reach the 40-40 milestone during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He followed up this achievement by hitting his 41st home run on Saturday.
Ohtani reached the 40-40 mark in just his 126th game of the season, the quickest in major league history. He’s only the sixth player ever to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season and the first Dodgers player to do so.
“It’s really more about the winning,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton after the game. “Obviously, the record is part of the process, but the most important thing is winning the game.”
The previous fastest 40-40 mark was set by Alfonso Soriano, who reached the milestone in his 148th game for the Washington Nationals in 2006.
“It’s just storybook — 40-40 on the same night,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I don’t know if that’s ever been done, and then he wins it with a grand slam. He’s definitely known for the dramatics, and this was something I’ll remember for a long time.”
In August alone, Ohtani has stolen 12 bases without being caught, the most by a Dodger in a single month since Rafael Furcal went 12-for-12 in September and October of 2007.
“I know that he’s taking very good care of his legs to be able to do it and be that dynamic player,” Roberts said. “He’s doing his homework on opposing pitchers and getting great jumps. He’s a much better base stealer now, very efficient.”
Despite these personal accolades, Ohtani remains focused on leading the Dodgers to the postseason. Having spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, he has yet to play in a playoff game.
“The number one goal is to get to the postseason and win the World Series,” Ohtani said. “Whatever the outcome is for my record, that’s part of the process.”