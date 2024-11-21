Shohei Ohtani Makes History as Dodgers Star Wins NL MVP Award in 2024
Shohei Ohtani capped a historic 2024 season by being named the National League's Most Valuable Player.
The announcement was made live on MLB Network Thursday afternoon by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Ohtani was unanimously selected with 30 first-place votes.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte rounded out the top three in the NL.
Lindor was seen as Ohtani's toughest competition for the award. He was, by far, the best position player in the NL and came close to a second consecutive 30-30 season, finishing with 33 home runs and 29 stolen bases.
Ohtani never took the field defensively, a stark contrast to Lindor, whose brilliance stood out with the glove. Along with his defensive excellence, Lindor posted more offensive WAR than any other National League player besides Ohtani.
However, Ohtani couldn't be touched in this year's contest posting a .310 batting average, swiping 59 bases, and leading the NL with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs, all while serving exclusively as a designated hitter. He became the first player in MLB history to record 50 or more home runs and 50 or more stolen bases in a single season.
Ohtani made history as the first primary designated hitter to win an MVP award. He also joined Frank Robinson — who won for Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966 — as one of only two players to claim the honor in both leagues.
With this achievement, Ohtani became the 12th player in MLB history to win three or more MVP awards, joining an elite group that includes Barry Bonds (seven) and Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and Mike Trout (three each).
This season was Ohtani's first with the Dodgers and he celebrated winning his the first of what could be many World Series titles.
Once a two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani earned unanimous AL MVP honors in 2021 and 2023 and was the runner-up to Aaron Judge in 2022. After undergoing elbow surgery, he didn’t pitch in 2024 but made headlines by signing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December.