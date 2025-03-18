Shohei Ohtani Makes Shocking Admission After Dodgers Season Opening Win
Shohei Ohtani stepped into the box Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs and the crowd noise fell from a deafening roar to an eerie silence.
The leadoff batter for the Los Angeles Dodgers can do no wrong in the eyes of the Japanese people but this game felt different.
After the Dodgers 4-1 win, Ohtani revealed that he felt nervous, which isn't what usually happens.
“I was actually pretty nervous," Ohtani told Harold Reynolds of MLB Network via his interpreter Will Ireton. "It’s been a while since I was nervous, but today, definitely felt it.
“It’s just a very unique environment and unique situation where I do feel that the fans are expecting me to get some hits.”
Fellow countryman Shota Imanaga got the best of Ohtani in his first two at-bats of the season getting him to ground out and line out to second base.
However, the crowd came alive in the bottom of the fifth when Ohtani roped a 107 mph single to right field. Most of the 42,365 fans at the Tokyo Dome roared again when Ohtani hooked a double down the right-field line in the ninth inning.
"There was just so much anticipation to see anything he did," manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the week, "which was different than any one of our other players."
Ohtani finished the game 2-for-5 and scored two runs. His teammate and fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto was dominant on the mound allowing only one run in five innings of work. He gave up three hits and retired the last nine batters he faced in order.
For the Cubs, Imanaga threw four scoreless innings, allowing no hits but walking four.
The two teams will face off again Wednesday with the Dodgers sending another Japanese sensation to the mound. Roki Sasaki will make his Major League Baseball debut in his home country while left-hander Justin Steele takes the mound for the Cubs.
Los Angeles will also be without Mookie Betts for the second consecutive game as he flew home to continue recovering from an illness. The status of first baseman Freddie Freeman is unknown after he was scratched with rib soreness just before the first pitch.
