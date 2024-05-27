Shohei Ohtani Making Great Progress in Throwing Program With Dodgers
The anticipation for Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound in 2025 is palpable. Despite not being expected to pitch in 2024, Ohtani is relentlessly striving to be the best version of himself when he does make his comeback.
The 29-year-old is making significant strides in his throwing program. His distance and velocity have notably improved. Via interpreter Will Ireton, Ohtani said he's throwing from about 60 feet out and reaching 80 mph. This progress instills hope for a successful return to the mound whenever he's cleared to pitch.
"Just progressively increasing the distance," Ohtani said through the interpreter. "Usually anywhere from 60 to 70 pitches, in that distance. Just continuing to increase the distance and the pitches, and just seeing where that goes. I'm not quite sure how far I'm going to go out there, but that's the progression."
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel shared recently that Ohtani would ramp up his pitching routine later this season. The $700 million man was paid for his two-way prowess, and while Dodger fans might not experience it this season, they'll have roughly nine more years of him potentially on the mound.
As a pitcher, Ohtani was nearly as good as any American League starter when healthy. He holds a career 3.01 ERA, a 38-19 record, 608 strikeouts, and a 3.30 FIP in 86 games and 481.2 innings. While his pitching prowess would be a great addition to the Dodgers' staff, he's more than pulling his weight as a hitter.
Ohtani's .336 batting average and 131 total bases lead the major leagues through 53 games. Ohtani also stands at the top of the National League with a .621 slugging percentage, 1.024 OPS, and 188 OPS+.
Ohtani can take his time recovering; the Dodgers can afford it for now.