Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers Star Breaks 50-50 Barrier With Massive Game in Miami
With stolen bases in the first and second inning, and home runs in the sixth and seventh, Dodgers designated hitter became the first member of baseball's 50-50 club on Thursday in Miami.
Ohtani's 50th home run of the season against Marlins pitcher Mike Baumann broke the mark and capped a 5-for-5 game. Ohtani has two doubles, two homers, one single, three runs and seven RBIs.
In the process, Ohtani broke Shawn Green's franchise of 49 home runs in a single season.
Ohtani’s power has been on full display recently, as this marked his third homer in the series after going without one during the Dodgers' four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
The home run record, set by Green back in 2001, has stood for more than two decades. Green recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of his record being broken, expressing admiration for Ohtani.
“I think Ohtani is the greatest baseball player who ever lived. If he retired today, he’d be the greatest baseball player,” Green said during a phone interview with JP Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation. “It’s been an honor to hold the most home runs in a season by a Dodger. If it’s going to get broken, why not by the greatest player who ever lived?”
Ohtani’s record-tying blast came in the top of the sixth inning, when he crushed a George Soriano slider over the wall in right field.
In the seventh inning, he crushed a Baumann curveball 391 feet to left field for home run No. 50.
Despite the historic chase, Ohtani insists he’s staying focused on maintaining consistent at-bats.
"No pressure," Ohtani said through an interpreter after Tuesday's game. "I'm just trying to maintain quality at-bats regardless of the situation. It’s something I’ve been working on all season."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has taken note of the milestone, observing that it’s "front of mind" for Ohtani, though it doesn’t appear to be weighing him down. Roberts pointed out that Ohtani has been pulling more pitches lately, leading to more predetermined swings, but he understands why.
"I do feel that's somewhat natural," Roberts said. "I think he just wants to get it over with — but he's still trying to help us win baseball games."