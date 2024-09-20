Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers Star Reacts To Historic Game, 50-50 Milestone
Shohei Ohtani’s historic performance Thursday led the Dodgers to a 20-4 blowout of the Marlins, clinched a playoff spot, and etched Ohtani's name as the inaugural member of the 50-50 club. The game was barely over when Ohtani decided he was ready to reflect.
“I’m happy, relieved, and very respectful to the peers and everybody who came before who played this sport of baseball,” Ohtani shared after the game.
Ohtani went beyond the 50-50 milestone. He authored one of the most incredible single-game performances the sport has ever seen. He went 6-for-6 with three home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases, and 10 RBIs.
“I wanted to get it over as soon as possible because the balls were getting exchanged every time I was up to bat, so I wanted to get it over,” Ohtani said during his postgame interview.
MLB was authenticating baseballs used in each Dodgers game as Ohtani approached the 50-50 historic milestone.
Ohtani’s 50th home run broke the Dodgers' single-season home run record, surpassing Shawn Green’s 49. His 10 RBIs also set a franchise record. On top of that, it was Ohtani’s first career three-homer game and a personal-best six hits. By the end of the night, every piece of his equipment was authenticated, and at least one item was headed to Cooperstown.
Ohtani was asked after the gameif the ball was returned to him.
“It was the middle of the game, so I had no encounter. After I hit the home run … I wasn’t sure where the ball went exactly.”
It was revealed by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald that the fan left the park with the ball.
After the game, in the clubhouse, manager Dave Roberts gave a short speech and raised a toast to Ohtani.
“Shohei was the player of the series, rightfully so," Roberts told the clubhouse. "Let’s raise a glass of champagne also. This is a game that’s been played for over 200 years and he’s done something that has never been done in this game. Shohei, cheers to you on something really spectacular.”
loanDepot Park has become a special place for Ohtani, where he not only made MLB history but also helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic by striking out Mike Trout.
“I’ve had perhaps the most memorable moments of my career here. This stadium has become one of my most favorite stadiums,” Ohtani said.
But it wasn’t just about the personal milestones. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Dodgers, marking Ohtani’s first trip to the postseason.
“Although I switched uniforms, came to a new team, my goal was always to be in the playoffs. I’m glad we made it today, personally, and for the team.”