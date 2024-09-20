On Thursday, Shohei Ohtani:



- Went 6-for-6

- Hit 3 home runs

- Drove in 10 RBIs

- Became the only member of the 50/50 club and the 51/51 club

- Passed Shawn Green as the Dodgers' single-season home run record holder

- Clinched a playoff berth for the first time in his career