Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers Star's 57th Stolen Base of 2024 Sets Record
Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone in his extraordinary career when he broke Ichiro Suzuki's single-season stolen base record for a Japanese-born player on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.
With his 57th stolen base, Ohtani solidified his place as one of the greatest base runners in baseball history, further enhancing his legendary status as a two-way player.
Ohtani's path to this record became clear when he tied with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for the second-most stolen bases in a single season by a Japanese-born player.
This achievement came after Ohtani's single off Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers on Sept. 18. He then stole second base on the first pitch to Mookie Betts, sliding in safely. With his 49th stolen base, Ohtani matched Roberts' record.
What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that Ohtani is not pitching this season due to his second Tommy John surgery over the offseason.
As Roberts noted to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, “It’s a big, physical toll. I don’t see how he’d be able to do this if he were pitching. I don’t think he would.”
This makes Ohtani's base-stealing feats even more impressive, considering he might not have the same freedom to run once he resumes pitching duties.
Within the Dodgers' franchise, Ohtani still has a long way to go to match the record for stolen bases in a single season. That record is held by Maury Wills, who stole 104 bases in 1962 and 94 in 1965.
In terms of balancing power and speed, hitting home runs often limits opportunities to steal bases.
For instance, in 2007, Juan Pierre stole 64 bases for the Dodgers without hitting a home run. Among the 14 Dodgers who have stolen 50 bases in a season, Davey Lopes holds the record for the most home runs, with 10 in 1974.
“Hitting 50 home runs, that’s 50 less times you’ve got to do anything on the bases,” Pierre recently told The Athletic. He added with a laugh, “You almost get jealous, like how could you be that fast and then hit the ball 500 feet? It’s just not fair, the things he’s doing. He’s literally changing the game.”