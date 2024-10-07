Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers Star Will Be Featured on New Japan Airlines Plane
Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 regular season was nothing short of historic. He became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, cementing his status as one of the most extraordinary athletes in the sport.
To celebrate his remarkable achievement, Japan Airlines (JAL) honored him in a unique way—by featuring his face on a jet.
The "Dream Sho Jet," which began operation on Sept. 29, showcases Ohtani's image on the exterior of the plane, which he reportedly designed himself.
Inside the aircraft, passengers are treated to special items, including custom cups and in-flight leaflets, making the experience even more memorable for travelers lucky enough to board the plane.
The aircraft is scheduled to remain in service until March 2026, and the hope is that it will inspire Japan’s youth to follow their dreams, just like Ohtani did.
Ohtani has a sponsorship deal with Japan Airlines, though it's worth noting that his team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, is partnered with JAL’s competitor, All Nippon Airways. Despite this, JAL’s partnership with Ohtani highlights its ongoing commitment to connecting with its customers and supporting local communities, all while promoting a sustainable future.
In line with these values, JAL launched the "DREAM MILES PASS" project on Sept. 27, 2024. The initiative is aimed at supporting young people who are pursuing their dreams, much like Ohtani himself.
Through this project, JAL will provide travel assistance to youth, using miles donated by JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) members. Each mile donated is converted into 1 yen, which is then used to offer airline tickets to help these young individuals reach their goals.
JAL is also using Ohtani’s total travel distance as a symbolic benchmark for the project, noting that he has traveled approximately 892,440 km since his high school days—a distance equivalent to circling the Earth 22 times.
The airline plans to run multiple rounds of the DREAM MILES PASS program, starting with the first phase and continuing into the next year, to provide as many opportunities as possible for young people to pursue their aspirations.