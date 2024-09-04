Shohei Ohtani One-Ups His Own Manager With Latest Dodgers Record
Shohei Ohtani added another milestone to his already impressive Dodgers career on Monday afternoon in Phoenix, continuing to rewrite the franchise's record books.
In an 11-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani stole three bases, setting a new record for the most stolen bases in a single season by a Japanese player in Dodgers history.
Ohtani's first stolen base came in the fourth inning after he drew a walk. He swiped second base, marking his 44th steal of the season, sliding in just ahead of the throw.
Then, in the seventh inning, with the Dodgers leading 3-1, Ohtani singled to right field with one out. With a 1-0 count on Mookie Betts, Ohtani took off for second and easily beat the throw from D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo, tying him with manager Dave Roberts, who stole 45 bases in 2002 with the Dodgers.
But Ohtani wasn’t done yet. On the very next pitch, he stole third base without a throw when Jordan Montgomery's curveball hit the dirt, setting a new franchise record with his 46th steal of the season.
Now sitting at 46 stolen bases and 44 home runs, Ohtani is preparing for a two-game series in Anaheim against his former team, the Angels. This will be his first regular-season return to Angel Stadium since signing with the Dodgers, following an exhibition game during spring training earlier this year.
“For me, it’s a special place,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after Monday’s game. “Obviously, I spent pretty much the most time there compared to other stadiums and being able to spend the time playing in front of [Angels] fans.
“I spent a lot of time at Angel Stadium, and obviously this year we already played against the team, so I’m just really looking forward to being able to spend some time at a ballpark that I spent most of my career at.”
During the exhibition game, Ohtani was warmly welcomed by the Angels' fans, and the same is expected during this series, though the stakes are higher now that the games count.
“I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat emotional,” Roberts said. “But emotions are relative to the person. I’m sure he’s going to be just fine going back there and helping us win a ballgame. There hasn’t been anything that he’s had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors.”