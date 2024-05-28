Shohei Ohtani Out of Dodgers' Lineup In New York; Who Will DH Instead?
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani won't play in the second game of the team's doubleheader on Tuesday against the New York Mets, according to Dave Roberts.
This marks the second game of the season that Ohtani will be missing. Previously, he was absent for a full game due to injury and came off the bench as the DH in another game. Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith will step in as the DH for the scheduled 4:10 p.m. PT first pitch of Game 2.
Ohtani will play in the first game scheduled at 1:10 p.m. PT. He will play DH and bat second in the lineup.
The 29-year-old megastar has been playing through a bruised hamstring. It's limited his play a bit, but overall, he's still hitting a .336 average with a .621 slugging percentage and 13 home runs. Ohtani is not pitching this year. However, he's making progress while rehabbing from elbow surgery in his spare time. He was seen pitching in the rain on Monday after their game got postponed.
The Japanese sensation has led the Dodgers to the top of the National League West at 33-22 and leads the team in home runs, doubles, batting average, OPS, and slugging.