Shohei Ohtani Provides Massive Update on Injury, Timeline to Return to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make his two-way debut for the first time with the organization in 2025. After spending his first season in Dodger blue as the team's exclusive designated hitter, Ohtani will take the mound next season as a starting pitcher.
The Dodgers had issues with injuries throughout the 2024 season, so much so it had fans and the media wondering whether Ohtani would surprisingly take the mound for the Dodgers in the postseason.
However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts quickly shut down rumors when he addressed the media and told reporters Ohtani wouldn't be pitching in 2024. In Game 2 of the World Series, Ohtani sustained a shoulder injury that later required surgery. Since then, his timeline to pitch has been uncertain.
Ohtani gave an update on his recovery in a recent interview with the Associated Press.
“I don’t have full range of motion yet, but it feels a lot better,” he told the AP. “There’s no pain. There’s obviously still a little bit of tightness, but slowly but surely it’s getting better.”
Roberts has publicly said it's unlikely Ohtani will take the mound in the Dodgers' season opener as the team travels to Japan for the Tokyo series. But Roberts also said he expects Ohtani to be in the lineup.
“It’s the small steps that I think are very important to get me to the ultimate goal, which is to just get back healthy,” Ohtani said.
While the Dodgers are still navigating how to ramp up their two-way player, Ohtani is already throwing in the 70 mph range, typical for pitchers early in the offseason.
“I’m going to continue to ramp up slowly,” he said.
The Dodgers said the team will be taking a cautious approach with Ohtani's recovery, but the superstar acknowledged that the situation remains in flux.
“My personal goal is to be fully healthy by the time the opening games do start,” he said. “To be able to pitch and hit would be great, but the situation will kind of guide itself.”
Ohtani had an unforgettable first year with the Dodgers. Aside from opening the 50-50 club, he became the first exclusive designated hitter win the NL MVP award. Furthermore, in his first trip to the postseaon, Ohtani emerged as a World Series champion.
Ohtani said earlier this offseason that he hopes to win another ring in 2025, so the star already has his sights set on another trophy.
