Shohei Ohtani Reaches 30-30 Club, Joining Short List in Dodgers History
Shohei Ohtani is making his case for the National League Most Valuable Player.
On Saturday night in Oakland, Ohtani joined the 30-30 club for the first time – reaching 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. in his 108th game of the year, he is now among the quickest to accomplish the feat in baseball history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only two players have ever joined the 30-30 club in fewer games. Eric Davis only needed 90 games to reach the pair of thresholds in 1987, while it took Alex Rodriguez 107 games in 1998.
Ohtani entered Saturday's game with 33 home runs. He stole his 29th, 30th, and 31st bases of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-0 rout of the Athletics.
The superstar became the first player to join the club this season.
"Obviously, he wasn't going to be a pitcher this year," manager Dave Roberts said. "He was really focusing with [vice president of player performance] Brandon McDaniel and his staff, and keeping his body in a good spot to use his legs. He was really excited about being able to run free. You obviously knew he was going to hit homers."
Ohtani is just the third Dodger to join the elite club. Matt Kemp was the most recent Dodger with a 30-30 season, in 2011. Raul Mondesi had two, in 1997 and 1999.
In 2011, Kemp fell one homer shy of a 40-40 season, finishing with 39 home runs and 40 stolen bases. He finished second in the NL MVP voting that year.
In 1997, Mondesi finished with 30 home runs and 32 stolen bases. In 1999, he launched 33 homers and swiped 36 bags.
Ohtani has come close to a 30-30 before with two 40-20 seasons on his resumé. He had 46 homers and 26 steals in 2021, and 44 homers and 20 steals in 2023.
There is plenty of time for Ohtani to join the 40-40 club which only has five members – Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2023).
No Dodger has ever had a 40-40 season.
"He and [first-base coach] Clayton McCullough have a very good relationship, and so there's a lot of trust between those two as far as tendencies and pitchers and things like that," Roberts said. "[Aaron] Judge is certainly having a tremendous year, but Shohei … as far as the foot speed, what he can do offensively, he's one of one."
Ohtani went 2-for-5 on the night and is now batting .309 with 33 home runs, 79 RBI, a 1.027 OPS, and a 5.9 WAR through 108 appearances.