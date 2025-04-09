Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Dodgers' White House Visit to Celebrate World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House this week to celebrate their 2024 World Series championship.
Shohei Ohtani, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player and inventor of the 50/50 club, was among the many players singled out by President Donald Trump for his incredible achievements.
“He looks like a movie star,” Trump said of Ohtani after the two shook hands. “He’s got a good future, I’m telling you.”
Ohtani said he was "honored" to visit the White House and meet the President of the United States.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be visiting the White House, to be able to meet with the highest power in this country,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I’m in this country because of the opportunity I was given, so I’m very grateful that I’m here getting to play baseball every day.”
The players also got to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office, and Ohtani's interaction went viral. Ohtani revealed what he and the President said to each other.
“He said it was an honor to meet me, and I told him it was also an honor for me to meet him,” Ohtani said in Japanese of the exchange. He also added that Trump was “taller than I thought.”
When asked if Ohtani wanted to go again next year, he made his intentions very clear: “I’d like to go as many times as possible."
