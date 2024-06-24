Shohei Ohtani Sets Dodgers Franchise Record, Nears MLB Mark

Shohei Ohtani has an extra-base hit, at least one run & at least one RBI in 7 straight games, which is a Dodgers record. Carl Furillo (1949) & Pedro Guerrero (1985) each had 6



Only MLB streaks longer in last 30 years: Bobby Abreu (10), Utley (9), Votto (8), Jorge Cantú (8)