Shohei Ohtani Sets Dodgers Franchise Record, Nears MLB Mark
Shohei Ohtani is on an absolute tear right now.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter is off to a strong June, especially with his performance over the last week. Ohtani has at least one hit in all seven games going back to last Sunday, including multiple hits in five of those games. He has a home run in each of his last three games, and six total home runs over these seven games.
Not only has he been racking up the numbers during this span, but he's also made franchise history for the Dodgers. He has an extra-base hit, at least one run, and at least one RBI in each of the last seven games, a record for the Dodgers. The previous record-holders were Carl Furillo and Pedro Guerrero, who did this for six straight games.
Now, Ohtani can shoot for the MLB record. In the last thirty years, Bobby Abreu holds the record for achieving this feat across 10 straight games, via Eric Stephen.
This franchise record is just another example of the impact Ohtani has had on the team and the reason they signed him to a $700 million contract this offseason. He also broke the MLB record for most home runs hit by a Japanese-born player. Overall, Ohtani is slashing .321/.398/.632 with 23 home runs and 57 RBIs, ranking first in MLB in batting average and top-five in sluggin percentage, home runs, hits, runs, and total bases.