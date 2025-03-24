Shohei Ohtani to Take Major Step in Pitching Progression Soon, Says Dodgers Manager
Shohei Ohtani's pitching progression was halted earlier this month to prepare for his role as the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their MLB Tokyo Series matchup with the Chicago Cubs to kick off the 2025 season.
As a result, the three-time MVP hasn't thrown a bullpen since the end of February. Finally, there has been a positive update on Ohtani's process of ramping up to the mound once again.
August of 2023 was the last time Ohtani pitched professionally while he was still with the Los Angeles Angels. An offseason surgery to repair a torn UCL would 'limit' him to just offense in 2024, and Dodgers fans know what happened next.
After the fanfare of such a historic offensive outpour and World Series victory in his first year with the team, Ohtani had to have another major surgery — to repair a torn labrum on the opposite shoulder suffered in Game 2 of the World Series — adding another layer to his recovery process.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Ohtani will make his long-awaited return to another bullpen session "in the coming days," as he inches closer to making his pitching debut for L.A.
It was hard to miss the full impact of Ohtani's abilities last season as it led to one of baseball's greatest seasons ever, but Dodgers fans have yet to see the extent of what the reigning National League MVP can do on the diamond.
Since 2018 — taking the 2019 season off and only making two appearances in 2020 — , Ohtani has a 3.01 ERA and a 38-19 record with a career WHIP of 1.082.
The value Ohtani showed the baseball world last season is already astronomical, but one of the many reasons that he is a future Hall of Famer is that he brings the same skill and intensity to the mound.
When the two-way star is finally back pitching, the Dodgers will finally be able to enjoy the full extent of how the MVP can take over a game.
