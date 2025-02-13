Shohei Ohtani Will Have One Big Restriction on Offense This Spring for the Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a cautious approach with two-way star Shohei Ohtani this spring while he continues to recover from an offseason shoulder surgery and Tommy John surgery the year before.
According to Dave Roberts, Ohtani is not expected to pitch in any Cactus League games. However, the Dodgers' manager noted that Ohtani's return to two-way play will happen "sooner than later."
The specifics of how this will unfold, especially since Ohtani won't have a minor-league rehab assignment while active and hitting, are still to be determined.
“There’s not going to be a rehab involved because obviously, we need him to be active on the roster to take at-bats (as DH),” Roberts said.
Although one thing is certain when it comes to his offensive game this spring: He will not be stealing any bases.
Roberts mentioned that the only restriction on Ohtani's offense this spring will be on the base paths. While it was expected that Ohtani, who stole 59 bases during his historic 50-50 season, would steal fewer bases as he returns to pitching in 2025, Roberts clarified that he plans to prevent Ohtani from attempting any steals during Cactus League games.
Ohtani participated in batting practice on the field Wednesday, appearing to swing freely. However, after the session, he noted that he still experiences a "limited range of motion" due to the November surgery on his left shoulder.
“I do feel like there’s some discomfort that I have to still overcome,” Ohtani said. “It’s not really debilitating. I feel pretty good, almost getting there, to where I want it to be.
“I’ve gone through it with the elbow before (following surgery) and with the shoulder, it’s a little bit more complicated. I do believe that’s the part that I have to be patient.”
Roberts also expects to have another conversation with Ohtani regarding his workload once he officially returns to his two-way status.
“I do think there’s going to be more off-days, as far as on the DH side,” Roberts said. “But I think, for me, we haven’t got there yet as far as what he’s comfortable with, what he feels good about. I’m looking forward to those conversations, but it’s obviously going to be a little more complex than it was last year.”
With the Angels, Ohtani was given the day off before a start, the Dodgers could take the same approach, but that will be something for Roberts and Ohtani to figure out.
