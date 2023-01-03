Should the Dodgers Sign One More Starting Pitcher?

Starting pitching for the Dodgers looks thin. Will adding one more pitcher hurt?

The Dodgers starting pitching staff was one of the best in baseball. Guys like Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, and Tyler Anderson produced and had career years with the Boys in Blue.

Going into the 2022 offseason, L.A. and its fans knew they might be losing some pitching depth, and that’s what happened.

Losing Anderson to Anaheim was a tough one to swallow for the starting rotation, and at the moment, the Dodgers pitching rotation looks like this: Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Noah Syndergaard, and Dustin May.

Would it hurt to add one more starting pitcher?

It might not. Yes, teams usually go five deep in their rotation in the regular season, but L.A. could go six deep if they choose to.

One pitcher the Dodgers could acquire is veteran Michael Wacha. Wacha spent the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox and had a solid season in Beantown.

Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 104 strikeouts, and 1.12 WHIP in 127.1 innings and 23 games.

The former St Louis Cardinal draft pick is currently a free agent and is projected to receive a contract worth $12 million per year.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Baltimore Orioles have expressed interest in the right-hander.

Although it has not been reported of any interest in Wacha from the Dodgers, he seems like the right kind of guy for L.A. He’s only 31 years old and is a former NLCS MVP for the Cardinals.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior is just the guy Wacha would need. If L.A. is looking to add another man to the rotation, they should look in the righty's direction.