SI's Fantasy Baseball Analysts On Starting Pitchers, Including Dodgers Walker Buehler

Howard Cole

In today's video, SI's lead baseball fantasy analyst, Ben Heisler, previews his picks for the best pitchers in 2020. I focus on one guy only -- the Dodgers Walker Buehler.

Watch the video at the top of the page and see what you think.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.

