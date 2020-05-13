InsideTheDodgers
Special Guests Billie Jean King, Ken Jeong Join Dodgers and More than 15,000 Fans on Latest Zoom Party

Howard Cole

Weekly event to return next Monday, May 18 at 6 pm PT

LOS ANGELES – Special guest appearances by Billie Jean King and Ken Jeong highlighted the Dodgers’ latest Zoom Party, which had more than 15,000 unique accounts sign into the hour-long event last night.

The Dodgers’ Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Walker Buehler, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Matt Beaty and Gavin Lux. Dodger manager Dave Roberts and former Dodger Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagné also joined the Zoom, which included video fan questions and a singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch.

Fans can register now at Dodgers.com/ZoomParty for next week’s Zoom Party presented by 76, which will be held on Monday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants will be announced at a later date.

Video highlights of last night’s Dodgers Zoom Party can be downloaded here:

https://ladodgers.sharefile.com/d-s18e7df8a5ed406a8

Andy Frye