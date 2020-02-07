SportsBetting.ag lists Mookie Betts as a 5/1 favorite to win the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award. There is no information on his chances of winning the American League MVP. You know, in case the trade three-way trade between Boston, Minnesota and the Dodgers falls through.

There are also no odds on whether the trade in question or the Iowa Caucus results will be announced first. Maybe next time.

Below are the Sportsbetting.ag odds for 2020 MVP and Cy Young Award winners in each league.

AL MVP

Mike Trout 1/1

Aaron Judge 12/1

Gleyber Torres 12/1

Shohei Ohtani 14/1

Alex Bregman 16/1

Francisco Lindor 16/1

DJ LeMaheiu 25/1

Matt Chapman 25/1

Anthony Rendon 30/1

Gerrit Cole 30/1

Marcus Semien 30/1

Rafael Devers 30/1

JD Martinez 40/1

Jorge Polanco 40/1

Jose Altuve 40/1

Matt Olson 40/1

Yordan Alvarez 40/1

Austin Meadows 50/1

Eloy Jimenez 50/1

Gary Sanchez 50/1

George Springer 50/1

Jose Ramirez 50/1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 50/1

Xander Bogaerts 50/1

Yoan Moncada 50/1

Josh Donaldson 66/1

Nelson Cruz 66/1

NL MVP

Mookie Betts 5/1

Ronald Acuna Jr. 6/1

Christian Yelich 7/1

Cody Bellinger 8/1

Bryce Harper 12/1

Fernando Tatis Jr. 12/1

Juan Soto 12/1

Nolan Arenado 12/1

Ketel Marte 16/1

Javier Baez 20/1

Trevor Story 20/1

Eugenio Suarez 25/1

Freddie Freeman 25/1

Kris Bryant 25/1

Manny Machado 25/1

Paul Goldschmidt 25/1

Rhys Hoskins 28/1

Jacob DeGrom 33/1

Max Scherzer 33/1

Peter Alonso 33/1

Corey Seager 40/1

Anthony Rizzo 50/1

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole 3/1

Chris Sale 6/1

Blake Snell 12/1

Justin Verlander 12/1

Mike Clevinger 14/1

James Paxton 16/1

Mike Minor 16/1

Shane Bieber 16/1

Tyler Glasnow 16/1

Zack Greinke 16/1

Corey Kluber 18/1

Luis Severino 18/1

Charlie Morton 25/1

Jake Odorizzi 25/1

Jose Berrios 25/1

Lance Lynn 25/1

Lucas Giolito 25/1

Shohei Ohtani 25/1

Frankie Montas 33/1

Hyun-Jin Ryu 33/1

Sean Manaea 33/1

Carlos Carrasco 40/1

Dallas Keuchel 40/1

Eduardo Rodriguez 50/1

NL Cy Young

Jacob DeGrom 3/1

Max Scherzer 4/1

Jack Flaherty 6/1

Walker Buehler 7/1

Stephen Strasburg 14/1

Clayton Kershaw 18/1

Noah Syndergaard 20/1

Aaron Nola 22/1

Brandon Woodruff 25/1

Luis Castillo 25/1

Mike Soroka 25/1

Patrick Corbin 25/1

Chris Paddack 28/1

German Marquez 28/1

Kirby Yates 33/1

Yu Darvish 33/1

Zach Wheeler 33/1

Johnny Cueto 40/1

Madison Bumgarner 40/1

Max Fried 40/1

Sonny Gray 40/1

Josh Hader 50/1

Marcus Stroman 50/1

Trevor Bauer 50/1

