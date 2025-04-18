Surprise Dodgers Outfielder With Team in Texas Hinting at Massive Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting set for a three-game series in Texas against the Rangers, and have a surprise player with them at Globe Life Field.
More news: Dodgers Call Up Surprise Pitcher Ahead of Series Opener vs. Rangers
Outfielder Eddie Rosario, who signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this spring, is with the team in Texas, hinting at a potential major roster move.
Rosario isn't on the 40-man roster, so L.A. would need to make room for him on both the 40-man and active rosters if his contract were to be selected.
Rosario, 33, has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, slashing .339/.406/.542 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of .948. Now, it appears he's getting an opportunity to play at the big league level.
Rosario is a seasoned veteran, having played in parts of 10 years in the big leagues. He debuted back in 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, and has also had stints with Cleveland, Atlanta, and Washington.
Across 1,121 games, Rosario has a career slash line of .262/.298/.450 with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs. In 91 games last season, he hit a career-low .175 with an OPS of .241.
Rosario played a big role in the Braves' 2021 World Series run, winning the NLCS MVP award against the Dodgers.
More news: Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Bobby Miller’s Shortcomings in Dodgers 2025 Debut
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.