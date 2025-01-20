Tanner Scott Chose Dodgers Over Major National League Rival, Others: Reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the offseason so far.
It wasn't enough just to be the defending champions of the baseball world, but L.A. has only put together a better roster since winning their eighth World Series title.
In improving their starting rotation by bringing in Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, landing the sought after Roki Sasaki despite the lowest international bonus pool offer, and, Sunday morning, landing closer Tanner Scott, pitching seems to be an area L.A. wanted to immediately improve upon in 2025. And they did just that.
However, it wasn't always easy.
The Dodgers, scrutinized for their free agent signings, almost lost out on their star reliever.
According to Dennis Lin and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs were another team in the mix to land Scott. The four-year, $72 million deal was a main point of contention.
The 30-year-old left hander was said to want a longer term contract, and Chicago was even willing to also offer a four-year deal, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Chicago desperately needs a closer, as Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confirmed.
“That’s something that we have to address and we’ve been looking to address,” said Hoyer. "Listen, we’ve talked to dozens of relievers this offseason.”
Another team who is no stranger to losing out on a major free agent to the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays, were also reportedly in Scott per MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.
Toronto, along with Chicago, are now moving their interest to a different free agent closer, Carlos Estévez.
As for the Dodgers, they have a true closer in the bullpen to pair with the recently re-signed Blake Treinen. And more pitching help is on the way for the Dodgers by way of recovering from injury.
Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Shohei Ohtani will all be back from their pitching injuries and return to the mound in 2025. They'll join a revamped rotation and bullpen that now has a true anchor at the back of it.
Scott is a one-time All Star who had a blistering 1.75 ERA last season for both the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 72 innings pitched. He had 22 saves and 84 strikeouts to only 36 walks.
He dominated Ohtani and the Dodgers in the NLDS. Now, he'll be on their side for the next four seasons.
