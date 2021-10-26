Dodgers News: Chris Taylor's Future In LA Sounds Dubious

After a heartbreaking loss in game 6 of the NLCS to the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers season felt like an ending without closure and without justice. Too many players were hurt for the Dodgers to feel like they were at full power, and the Dodgers were also outplayed by the National League Champion Atlanta Braves.

The end of the 2021 season for the Dodgers leaves more question marks than in many years past, as a lot of Dodger contracts are now up. A lot of fan favorites will now be hitting the open market.

After the loss, the Dodgers' impending free-agents were asked about their future. Taylor's post-game comments in particular had an eery finality to them.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve loved every minute of being a Dodger. I have no idea what’s going to happen this offseason… I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to play for the Dodgers."

With Taylor's 2-year, $13.4 million dollar deal expiring, he's likely to get double that next season. Taylor is the ultimate utility player who can play plus defense just about anywhere. He will be a sought-after player. Taylor's only hole in his game is his high strikeout rate. That said, the game of baseball has changed and that particular characteristic that was once considered a vice is now just part of the game.

With impressive speed, a great glove, above-average power, and a knack for the clutch, Dodger fans will be heartbroken to see Taylor sign anywhere else, should that happen. Any team will be blessed to have him.