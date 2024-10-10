Teoscar Hernandez Isn't Thinking About Free Agency, Hasn't Talked Extension With Dodgers
Teoscar Hernández mentioned before Wednesday's potential elimination game that the Dodgers haven't had any in-season extension talks with him, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Despite that, Hernández seems unfazed, saying he's focused on the current season and hasn't given much thought to free agency.
Hernández has had a stellar year on his one-year contract with Los Angeles, hitting a career-high 33 home runs in 652 plate appearances. His .272/.339/.501 slash line is reminiscent of his best days with the Blue Jays, a far cry from the .258/.305/.435 line he posted with the Mariners in 2023.
His struggles in Seattle, largely due to the pitcher-friendly ballpark, hurt his market value last offseason.
Last year, Hernández found it tough to land a multi-year deal that met his expectations. He shared with Rob Bradford of WEEI that the Red Sox had offered him a two-year, $28 million contract, but he wasn’t interested in a lower average annual value of $14 million.
Instead, he chose a deal with the Dodgers, which paid him $15 million this year, with an additional $8.5 million deferred over a decade, from 2030-39.
The gamble has paid off.
Hernández has been a perfect fit in the Dodgers’ clubhouse, putting up one of the best seasons of his career. Along with being selected for the All-Star Game, he also won the Home Run Derby. His strong performance this year puts him in a much better position heading into free agency compared to last year.
The Dodgers might offer him a qualifying offer, which would give him a one-year deal worth over $21 million. However, it’s likely Hernández will turn that down in favor of seeking a multi-year contract. With his 32nd birthday approaching, he’s probably looking for a deal of three or four years.
While Dodgers fans and his teammates would love to see him stay, the front office faces a decision. They have promising rookie outfielder Andy Pages waiting in the wings. The Dodgers may make Hernández an offer after the season ends, but whether it’s enough to keep him in L.A. remains to be seen.