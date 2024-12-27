Teoscar Hernandez Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Rumors on Dodgers Signing
In this story:
Teoscar Hernández posted on his Instagram story that he is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a black background, Hernández simply said these words: "I'm back."
Hernández broke the news himself that he would be wearing Dodger blue next season. However, a few minutes after his post on Instagram it was officially reported that Hernández signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers.
This story will be updated...
Published |Modified