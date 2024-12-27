Inside The Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Rumors on Dodgers Signing

Valentina Martinez

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Teoscar Hernández posted on his Instagram story that he is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a black background, Hernández simply said these words: "I'm back."

Hernández broke the news himself that he would be wearing Dodger blue next season. However, a few minutes after his post on Instagram it was officially reported that Hernández signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers.

