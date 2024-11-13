Teoscar Hernandez Releases Statement to Dodgers Fans After 2024 Season
If there’s one thing Dodgers fans have learned about Teoscar Hernández this season, it’s that he’s as genuine as they come.
The Dodgers' left fielder took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for a memorable 2024 season. He’s been open about his desire to stay in Los Angeles long-term, and while contract extension talks didn’t happen during the season, the Dodgers recently gave him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer. The team is expected to pursue a reunion.
Hernández has expressed a similar interest, emphasizing that staying with the Dodgers is a top priority for him.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to come back,” Hernández said after the Dodgers’ World Series parade.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, have a growing need in the outfield. During the annual general manager meetings, GM Brandon Gomes mentioned that Mookie Betts is going to return to the infield in 2025, shifting the Dodgers’ focus to filling a potential outfield gap. Hernández is the team’s preferred option to take over in right field, where he’d fill the spot vacated by Betts.
"We’ll have conversations with Teo and his group ASAP,” Gomes said, emphasizing the urgency around reaching an agreement.
Last offseason, Hernández sought a multiyear deal, but after the Mariners declined to offer him a qualifying offer, he faced a limited market. He opted for a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers, which included $8.5 million in deferred money — a calculated risk that paid off.
At 32, Hernández delivered one of his best seasons to date. He hit a career-high 33 home runs while covering both corner outfield positions, earning his second All-Star selection and winning the Home Run Derby. He continued that momentum through the postseason, contributing to the Dodgers’ World Series triumph.
Reflecting on the season, Hernández wrote, “What a year. I want to take a moment to thank all the fans for their incredible support throughout this season. You are the driving force that pushes us to give our best in every game, and your energy and passion are felt in every corner of the stadium.”