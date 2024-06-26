Teoscar Hernandez Reveals 'Personal Reasons' That Forced Him to Leave Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who was away from the team on Monday due to 'personal reasons,' has now returned. He returned on Tuesday ahead of the team's win against the Chicago White Sox, but didn't play in the game. It was his second consecutive game that he missed.
Before Tuesday's game, Hernández told reporters why he was away.
Hernández was away due to the passing of his grandfather. His grandfather was 94 years old and a "huge baseball fan," according to Hernández.
"Now he’s just resting in peace. At that point you’re waiting for it but still – it’s part of your family," said Hernández. "You’re going to miss them no matter how old they are. But that’s the way life goes. Life continues. You have to continue. You have to keep doing your thing."
Hernández is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night as L.A. goes for the series sweep.
The one-time All-Star is primed to become a two-time All-Star in next month's All-Star game as he sits in the top three of National League voting among outfielders. Hernández is having a career year and has taken the Dodger offense to the next level, slashing .254/.321/.492 with 18 home runs and 54 runs batted in.