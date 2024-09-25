The Dodgers' 2024 Leader in Starts and Innings Won't Pitch Again Until 2025
The Inevitable announcement came on Tuesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone's season is over.
The Dodgers transferred Stone from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday to clear a 40-man roster spot for Edgardo Henriquez.
The 25-year-old Stone was in a strong position to earn Rookie of the Year votes, having been the Dodgers' most dependable starter for much of the first five months. During his first full season in the majors, he posted an 11-5 record with a 3.53 ERA over 25 starts, logging 140.1 innings. He also struck out 116 batters and allowed a WHIP of 1.211.
He led the Dodgers in starts and innings.
Unfortunately, on Sept. 6, the Dodgers placed him on the 15-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts mentioned last Wednesday in Miami that Stone's return was "very unlikely" since he hadn't resumed throwing during his rehab.
Given the timing of the injury, his availability for the rest of the season was already in doubt. The confirmation that he couldn’t throw effectively sealed his exclusion from the Dodgers' postseason roster. By Tuesday, it was official.
The news is devastating because the Dodgers are running thin with their starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin are all still on the injured list. Gonsolin seems likely to return in the first round of the postseason but his usage is to be determined.
Henriquez started the season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and has since earned four promotions — advancing to High-A Great Lakes, Double-A Tulsa, Triple-A Oklahoma City, and now to the majors.
The 22-year-old was promoted to the Class-A Great Lakes Loons in May. By June, he had moved up to Double-A Tulsa Drillers, where he remained until earning his promotion to Triple-A in August.
Henriquez went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 14 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out 18 batters and walking 10 in 12.2 innings.
In 43 appearances (53 innings), the right-hander posted a 2.72 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP, racking up 88 strikeouts and issuing 29 walks. Opponents hit just .189/.311/.288/ against him. Ranked as the Dodgers' No. 15 prospect by MLB.com, Henriquez received a scouting grade of 70 for both his fastball and slider on the 20-to-80 scale.
The Dodgers are giving the flamethrowing reliever a good look and the timing couldn't be better. He most likely won't be on the postseason roster, but why not bring in a healthy arm just in case?