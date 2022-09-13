The Dodgers Get a Power Arm Back in the Bullpen Sooner Than Expected

The Dodgers get a nice weapon back in the bullpen on Tuesday night in Arizona. Today, the club announced the activation of Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Heath Hembree was designated for assignment.

Kahnle returns just in time to potentially celebrate LA's 9th division title in 10 years tonight despite the fact that he's appeared in just 4 games this season. Over those 4 games he struggled a bit, allowing 3 hits -- 2 for home runs -- and 2 walks in 4 innings pitched.

However, he was once a dominating reliever for the Yankees before injuring his elbow after just one outing back in 2020. The Dodgers signed him during the 2020-2021 offseason with the hope that he could be a solid addition to the bullpen here in 2022.

Certainly, his experience pitching in the postseason will play up for the boys in blue. Kahnle has a 2.33 ERA over 15 previous October appearances with the Yankees.

The corresponding move to get Tommy back off the 60-day IL was fairly unsurprising. If anything, the addition of Heath Hembree to the bullpen late in August was far more of a surprise.

Hembree struggled in his 6 appearances with the Dodgers. He posted a 7.94 ERA over 5.2 IP.