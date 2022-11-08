Skip to main content

The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency

LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.

The Dodgers continued their onslaught of roster moves on Tuesday by announcing that the club has declined the contract options on two players. Infielder Hanser Alberto and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson both had club options for 2023. Instead, they'll now head out into the free agent pool.

The big name here is Alberto who spent the season with the team as the primary infield utility man and general bringer of good vibes. Veterans Mookie Betts and Justin Turner both praised Hanser's clubhouse presence but the front office seemingly felt the $2 million price tag on the option was a bit too much for someone that was ultimately left off the postseason roster.

With recent dialogue from the team pointing toward a youth movement, the writing was on the wall in permanent marker for a player like Alberto.

As for the other player involved, Jimmy Nelson missed all of the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery performed in 2021. A breakout star for the bullpen two seasons ago, the right-hander was lost for the season in 2021 after an elbow issue quickly escalated into full reconstructive surgery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers re-signed Nelson to a one year deal with an option for 2023. Considering the option was set at only $1.1 million for next season, a wonder is if the veteran has not progressed well from the surgery. He last pitched for LA on July 30th, 2021.

Next up, the team will need to make decisions on Justin Turner and perpetually injured pitcher Danny Duffy.

The 40-man roster is currently at 35.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18773072_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Picks Up Intriguing Utility Piece from Miami

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18705190_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers President Hints at Slow Offseason for Boys in Blue

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19238789_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Losing To The Padres In The NLDS Will Haunt Turner, LA For A Long Time

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16396001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: CEO Kasten Offers Glowing Praise of Dave Roberts

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18595524_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts One of Three Finalists for NL Manager of the Year

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217776_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Breaks Silence on Social Media Following Early Playoff Exit

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace is Top Three in the NL Cy Young Award Voting

By Jeff J. Snider
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) warms up before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023

By Ricardo Sandoval