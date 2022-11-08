The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency

The Dodgers continued their onslaught of roster moves on Tuesday by announcing that the club has declined the contract options on two players. Infielder Hanser Alberto and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson both had club options for 2023. Instead, they'll now head out into the free agent pool.

The big name here is Alberto who spent the season with the team as the primary infield utility man and general bringer of good vibes. Veterans Mookie Betts and Justin Turner both praised Hanser's clubhouse presence but the front office seemingly felt the $2 million price tag on the option was a bit too much for someone that was ultimately left off the postseason roster.

With recent dialogue from the team pointing toward a youth movement, the writing was on the wall in permanent marker for a player like Alberto.

As for the other player involved, Jimmy Nelson missed all of the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery performed in 2021. A breakout star for the bullpen two seasons ago, the right-hander was lost for the season in 2021 after an elbow issue quickly escalated into full reconstructive surgery.

The Dodgers re-signed Nelson to a one year deal with an option for 2023. Considering the option was set at only $1.1 million for next season, a wonder is if the veteran has not progressed well from the surgery. He last pitched for LA on July 30th, 2021.

Next up, the team will need to make decisions on Justin Turner and perpetually injured pitcher Danny Duffy.

The 40-man roster is currently at 35.