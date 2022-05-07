Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Adds Veteran Reliever to Roster for Chicago Doubleheader

The Dodgers used one of their extra roster spots for the double header on reliever Robbie Erlin.

Since the Dodgers are playing a doubleheader today, they're temporarily allowed to cary 27 players instead of the usual 26. The Dodgers decided to use that extra spot on reliever Robbie Erlin.

 MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to report the news.

In Triple-A, Erlin recorded a 5.62 and hasn't been successful at limiting the traffic on the base paths in his 21.2 innings pitched. Los Angeles signed Erlin to a minor league deal this past offseason. He pitched in one spring training game before being sent down to minor league camp. 

Over his seven seasons in the majors, the lefty-handed reliever has a 13-20 record and a 4.85 ERA in 115 games. Erlin appeared as a starter in 43 of those 115 games. 

Erlin first came up with the San Diego Padres and worked primarily as a starter. After San Diego cut him loose after the 2019 season, Erlin played for the Pirates and Braves before being released in December of 2020.

The Oakland native played in Japan last for the Nippon Ham Ham Fighters.

Although Clayton Kershaw preserved the bullpen with seven strong innings in the Dodgers first game of the day against the Cubs, Erlin isn't likely to appear in the nightcap unless things go really poorly, or, really well. Essentially, he's an emergency guy that will probably be back in playing for the Oklahoma City Dodgers by Monday.

Tyler Anderson is set to take the mound for the Dodgers with first pitch scheduled for 4:40PM PST.

