Nothing happened on this day in Dodgers history, April 17, 2020. No wins, no losses, no saves, no blown saves. No runs, no drips, no errors. Los Angeles is tied for first (and last) in the National League West with a glittering record of 0-0. Insert sad face here.

Plenty happened during the other 136 April 17ths in franchise history, however. Details below. Wherever you see quote marks below, the passage is courtesy of NationalPastime.com.

1904: "By not charging admission but requiring fans to buy a scorecard, the Superbas are able to play their first Sunday game at home, beating the Beaneaters, 9-1, at Brooklyn's Washington Park. The strategy is an attempt to circumvent the existing blue laws, legislation designed to enforce religious edicts, including the observance of Sunday as a day of worship."

1955: "Roberto Clemente singles off Dodger pitcher Johnny Podres in his first major league at-bat." Leadoff man Jim Gilliam goes 3-4 and Carl Furillo 2-4 as Clem Labine pitches eight strong innings for a 3-2 win at Forbes Field. Brooklyn goes on to win the National League flag and their one and only World Series championship in New York.

1956: "Luis Aparicio, Don Drysdale, and Frank Robinson play in their first major league games, respectively, for the White Sox, Dodgers, and Reds. The trio of debuts marks the first time that three future Hall of Famers have made their initial appearance on the same day."

1963: Bill Skowron singles in Lee Walls as Dodgers walk off in 10 against the Cubs at Los Angeles. Bob Miller throws eight shutout innings. Ron Perranoski pitches the ninth for the decision. Six months later the Dodgers are crowned champions.

1965: Two hits apiece for Maury Wills, Jim Lefebvre and Ron Fairly, and a home run from John Kennedy go for naught as Phils' Chris Short beats Don Drysdale, 3-2, at Connie Mack Stadium.

1977: Steve Garvey and Ron Cey homer off John Montefusco and future team part-owner Billie Jean King's brother, Randy Moffitt, respectively, as the Dodgers beat the Giants, 7-6, at San Francisco. Los Angeles goes on to win 17 of 20 April games and the pennant, only to fall to the Yankees in the World Series.

1981: L.A. suffers its first defeat of the season, 3-2, at the hands of the Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium. After 15 long seasons without a championship, the Dodgers finally put it all together to beat the Yanks in the World Series, four games to two. We are the champions.

1988: Zane Smith goes the distance in a 3-1 Braves victory at Los Angeles. Dodgers fall to 8-4, but go on to win their fifth World Series as a franchise. Orel Hershiser, Kirk Gibson, brake lights, blah, blah, Blob.

1994: Raul Mondesi goes 4-6 with a homer, Cory Snyder hits three round-trippers, the Dodgers score nine runs in the seventh and go on to win, 19-2 at Three Rivers Stadium.

2013: Twenty-five year old Clayton Kershaw records his 1000 career strikeout, while allowing home runs to Everth Cabrerra, Chris Denorfia and Kyle Blanks in a 7-2 loss to the Padres at home. His ERA skyrockets to 1.88. It stands at 1.83 at season's end.

2019: A.J. Pollock's three-run, sixth-inning homer off Sonny Gray proves to be decisive as the Dodgers beat the Reds, 3-2 behind Walker Buehler's 6 1/3 no-earned-run performance.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.