Tony Gonsolin to Start Today in Dodgers Scrimmage Streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

Welp, so much for the possibility of Ross Stripling hitting the injured list with an injury, real or imagined, with Tony Gonsolin replacing him on the roster. So much for the possibility of Gonsolin starting tomorrow at San Francisco. He would be in line to come off the IL and pitch Saturday at Texas, however.

The Dodgers have just announced that their scrimmage to be played at the USC alternate site today at 4:00 p.m. will be streamed live on the club's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Sorry for the late notice. I just found out myself.

Gonsolin will start for one side, Alex Wood for the other. Players scheduled to participate include Gavin Lux, Kody Hoese, Diego Cartaya, Zach Reks, D.J. Peters, Cody Thomas, Jacob Amaya, Zach McKinstry, Michael Busch, Luke Raley, Devin Mann and Keibert Ruiz.

And remember, glove conquers all.

