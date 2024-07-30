Toronto Blue Jays Trade Former Dodgers Reliever to Mariners
Longtime Los Angeles Dodger reliever Yimi García has been traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners.
García made his first appearance with his new team on Saturday, one day after the deal became official. García had a strong outing in his first appearance with the Mariners, throwing seven pitches in one inning, recording two strikeouts, and allowing zero hits and zero earned runs.
García already made two appearances with the Mariners over the weekend and has recorded a 0.00 ERA in 2.0 innings, two strikeouts, and has allowed zero hits. García will likely get most of his work in high-leverage situations in the seventh or eighth inning, and there's a chance he could be in line for an occasional save opportunity.
The 33-year-old started his career with the Dodgers, signing as an amateur free agent in 2009. He was a part of the big league team from 2014-19.
During his time in Los Angeles, García recorded a 5-11 win-loss record, 3.66 ERA, 107 ERA+, 4.47 FIP, and a 0.99 WHIP in 165 games, and 159.2 innings.
Since this time in Los Angeles, he's hopped around from the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Blue Jays, and now the Mariners.
García holds a career 3.52 ERA, 426 strikeouts, and a 1.04 WHIP in 391.1 innings and 406 games.
Teams can exchange major league players without passing them through waivers first until 3 p.m. PT Tuesday. The Dodgers will get their first look at García in his new uniform when Seattle visits Dodger Stadium on Aug. 19-21.