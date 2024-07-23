Two Dodgers Relievers Take Big Steps Forward in Rehab
Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Brusdar Graterol and Michael Grove took a step in their return from injury in a minor league rehab assignment Sunday. Both Graterol and Grove pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City during their 4-0 loss to Round Rock Express.
Graterol appeared in one inning for the OKC Dodgers, giving up one hit, and zero earned runs while striking out one batter. Grove also pitched one inning, and gave up zero hits and earned runs, while nabbing one strikeout.
Graterol is coming back from a sore shoulder that has kept him from seeing any playing time for the Dodgers this year. When he was last healthy in 2023, Graterol pitched in 68 games, going 4-2 with a 1.20 ERA, seven saves, and 48 strikeouts. That was a career year for Graterol, who set a career high in games and put in his best ERA over a single season.
Grove has now been out for more than a month with a right intercostal strain. Prior to heading to the injured list, Grove had a 5.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 28 games this season.
These rehab assignments are a major step for the Dodgers' bullpen, which is getting healthier.
Reliever Joe Kelly just returned to the Dodgers on Saturday, pitching in the Dodgers' latest two wins. In 1.2 innings, Kelly gave up two hits, zero earned runs, and notched three strikeouts, a strong start since coming back from injury.
Tyler Glasnow is also returning from the injured list and set to make his first start back on Wednesday. Clayton Kershaw will make his 2024 debut Thursday against the Giants.