Tyler Glasnow Provides Exciting Update on Back Injury, Return to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally back from the 2024 MLB All-Star game, and they are receiving good news little by little as they start this ever-so-important second half of the season. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Tyler Glasnow participated in a three-inning simulation game and said he would be activated off the 15-day IL and start again at the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Toribio shared the news via Twitter/X.
Glasnow is confident he will be back on the mound against the Giants. The 30-year-old first-time All-Star threw 58 pitches across three simulated innings to Jason Heyward, who is also recovering from an injury, Gavin Lux, and James Outman.
Glasnow does not need a rehab assignment and should be able to pick up right where he left off. The tall, right-handed pitcher is having the best season of his career in Los Angeles. Before landing on the 15-day IL on July 9 with lower back tightness, he recorded an 8-5 record with a 3.47 ERA, 143 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP in 109.0 innings and 18 games.
Although Glasnow has been spectacular, he is about to approach his major league career high in innings pitched soon, and his ERA has gone up each month. It's vital for Glasnow to pitch like the ace he's shown to be in 2024. L.A. may need to make some tough decisions in the coming months to get the best out of Glasnow come October.