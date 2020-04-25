Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

InsideTheDodgers
A beautiful sliding catch by Cody Bellinger in centerfield. He's landing, this is a landing page. Get it?

OK, I'm forcing the cleverness here. My bad. Whatever, we thought you might find this one helpful. Every piece in each of the six SI Inside the Dodgers series, all in one place. If it's interviews from Camelback Ranch you're after, we've got you covered. Or, more accurately, SI's Steve Douglas does.

Player projections, we've got that too. We have a book excerpt series, which we're about to go to town on, a “Little Ditty” series, a prospect watch series, and last, but not least, our humble video talk show series, "Between Three Palms," with Tom Wilson and yours truly. Between Three Palms. That's "BTP" or even "B3P" for short.

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Here ya go:

2020 Dodgers Player Projections:

Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Max Muncy, Jimmy Nelson, David Price, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner.

“Between Three Palms” video talk series:

"Battle of the Dodgers Beards," “Hoping and Praying,” "State of the Dodgers Union," "You Betts Yours Life," "The Worrier," "Who's on the Bump," The Astroisks," and "The Pilot."

Book Excerpts:

The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale 1966 Million-Dollar Contract Holdout

Hall of Name: Baseball's Most Magnificent Monikers from 'The Only Nolan' to 'Van Lingle Mungo' and More

Issei Baseball: The Story of the First Japanese American Baseball Players

The Fight of Their Lives: How Juan Marichal and John Roseboro Turned Baseball's Ugliest Brawl into a Story of Forgiveness and Redemption

Little Ditty videos, set to music: Willie Davis, Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor. And yes, the little ditty name is a nod to John Mellancamp.

Interviews from Camelback Ranch: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese, Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Zach Reks and Jordan Sheffield and Logan Salow.

Prospect Watch:

Omar Estevez, Zach McKinstry, DJ Peters, Keibert Ruiz, Cristian Santana, Cody Thomas and Miguel Vargas.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

