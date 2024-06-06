Veteran Reliever Chooses to Leave Dodgers to Head to Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet, who was pitching with Triple-A Oklahoma City, has elected free agency.
Lamet had a brief stint with the Dodgers earlier in the season, in which he made three appearances out of the bullpen. In 4.1 innings he recorded a 2.08 ERA, three strikeouts, and a 0.92 WHIP. Following those impressive outings, Lamet was pushed off the 40-man roster but stuck around the organization by accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A.
Lamet's stint in Triple-A was far less impressive. In nine appearances and eight starts, he recorded a 4.82 ERA, 40 strikeouts, a .284 opponents' batting average, and a 1.74 WHIP. The right-hander will now look for another organization and will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal wherever he lands next.
Lamet started his major league career with the San Diego Padres from 2017-22. Following his stint in San Diego, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which saw the Padres acquire star closer Josh Hader.
The Brewers placed Lamet on waivers, and he ultimately finished out the 2022 season with the Colorado Rockies. In 2023, Lamet went to the East Coast to join the Boston Red Sox before landing with the Dodgers in 2024.
Lamet has a career 17-24 win-loss record, 4.63 ERA, 474 strikeouts, and a 1.31 WHIP in 121 games and 367.2 innings.