Video: Billy Ballas, Michael McKnight and Tom Wilson Discuss the 2020 Postseason

Inside the Dodgers: Where the conversation is never about what everyone else is saying.



Sports Illustrated writer Michael McKnight talks Dodgers and postseason with SI’s Inside the Dodgers host Tom Wilson and Coach Billy Ballas.



After the first round, no team is home for the postseason. What does that mean for this 2020 postseason?



Can the Dodgers overcome the pressures of being the top seed?



What fan base gets to forever defend this season’s legitimacy? And what fan bases will write the season off as a fluke?



In a season that will be remembered for it’s one-of-a-kind strangeness, will 2020 ring true for the team that ends up with a ring.



