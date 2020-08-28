Video: Dodger, Rangers Reporters Discuss Weekend Series at Texas

The Dodgers are in Arlington to play a weekend series with Texas Rangers; Dustin May versus Mike Minor Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT, Ross Stripling vs. Lance Lynn (assuming he isn't traded) Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Tony Gonsolin vs. Kyle Gibson Sunday at 11:35 a.m.

Inside the Rangers' Chris Halicke and our own Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups, the state of the Rangers play and a trade rumor which should interest you.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.