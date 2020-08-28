SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Video: Dodger, Rangers Reporters Discuss Weekend Series at Texas

Howard Cole

The Dodgers are in Arlington to play a weekend series with Texas Rangers; Dustin May versus Mike Minor Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT, Ross Stripling vs. Lance Lynn (assuming he isn't traded) Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Tony Gonsolin vs. Kyle Gibson Sunday at 11:35 a.m.

Inside the Rangers' Chris Halicke and our own Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups, the state of the Rangers play and a trade rumor which should interest you.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Giants Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 10, Dodgers 8 in 11 innings. Sam Selman the winner (1-0), Dennis Santana the loser (1-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (8) and Max Muncy (8). Giants improve to 15-6, Dodgers fall to 22-9. #Manfred]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Rockies 1. Walker Buehler the winner (1-0), Jon Gray the loser (1-3). No home runs. With Bueher's best start of the year (6 IP, 1 ER, 11 Ks), Los Angeles improves to 20-8, Colorado falls 13-13.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 11, Rockies 3. Victor Gonzalez the winner (1-0), Antonio Senzatela the loser (3-1). L.A. home runs by Kiké Hernandez (3), Corey Seager (7), Mookie Betts 2 (11), Max Muncy (7), Will Smith (3) and Cody Bellinger (8). Dodgers sweep the series and finish the first half at 22-8. Colorado falls to 13-15.}

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 4, Rockies 3. Kenley Jansen the winner (1-0), Daniel Bard the loser (1-2). Los Angeles home runs by Chris Taylor (2) and Cody Bellinger (7, walkoff). Dodgers improve to 21-8, Colorado falls to 13-14.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Place Walker Buehler on Injured List With Blister, Recall Mitch White

If you were hoping to see Tony Gonsolin return early from his demotion last week -- a player can be activated in fewer than 10 days after being optioned only if replacing an injured player -- his starting in a scrimmage Monday made that impossible. Gonsolin is eligible to be activated Saturday, when the Dodgers are in Texas. We'll see if that happens or whether Ross Stripling will get another start.

Howard Cole

Stray Observations from the Dodgers and Giants Series

If the Dodgers and Giants meet in October, a couple boys and blue had better learn how to hit a submariner. Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Will Smith are a combined 1-18 lifetime vs. San Francisco's 29-year-old right-handed submariner Tyler Rogers.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Giants Game Postponed

As was the case in cities and sports across the country, and beginning with the lead set by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play their scheduled NBA playoff game versus the Orlando Magic, the Dodgers and Giants players decided not to play their game Wednesday night. The athletes stand is a response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday night.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Mariners Game Thread, Thursday at 4:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Mariners 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (3-1), Yusei Kikuchi (0-2). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (6). Dodgers improve to 19-8, Mariners fall to 9-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

If the Dodgers Can Trade for Just One Player, Who Should it Be?

The “depth” card is played in Los Angeles as much as it is anywhere in baseball. More, really. And the 2020 Dodger roster is as deep as most of us can recall. The team literally does not have room for all the talent it possesses. You can ask Tony Gonsolin about that.

Howard Cole

by

SCINAZ