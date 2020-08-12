InsideTheDodgers
Video: Dodgers' Chris Taylor Meets the Media Prior to Tuesday Night's Game vs. San Diego

Howard Cole

With the COVID-19 pandemic having changed much of the way baseball business is conducted this summer, perhaps it should be no surprise that the manner in which players are interviewed has gotten a makeover for the 2020 season as well.

For one thing, there are no face-to-face on-camera interviews. No microphones stuck in front of faces, no Gaterade showers for Alanna Rizzo to dodge. Pregame and postgame press conferences are now done with a player sitting in a chair in the media room fielding reporters questions via Zoom. 

The club makes videos of the interview available for media members to download and use as they sit fit. And we sit fit to relay the interviews in full to the readers of SI's Inside the Dodgers. Some days we will have both Dave Roberts' pre and postgame interviews available; some days one or the other. You'll find them in stand-alone articles such as this one, and posted at the top of our other articles.

Current Dodgers shortstop and all-over-the-field fill-in Chris Taylor is today's interviewee-of-the-day. Topics about which CT3 was asked to comment on include but are not limited to are: Dustin May’s performance as a starter, the challenge the Padres pose as National League West competitors, Taylor's use of computer video, the pitchers being ahead of the hitters across the league so far this year (a nice way of saying "why aren't you guys hitting?"), whether he has as much time as he would like with players being required to arrive and depart at a specific time each day and the adjustment he had to make to playing outfield after having been an infielder all of this life.

Video courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

