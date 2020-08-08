Video: Dodgers' Dave Roberts on Corey Seager's Back Injury, Clean MRI

Corey Seager, who was removed in the third inning of Friday night's game versus the Giants with back discomfort, is listed as "day-to-all." Vin Scully would no doubt add, "and aren't we all?"

Seager was injured diving for a ball hit to his right by San Francisco's catcher Chadwick Tromp, which made it through to left field for a single.

According to manager Dave Roberts, Seager felt "a little less discomfort" following the game last night. “I talked to him briefly last night after the game, so that was encouraging. Today, he’s probably just going to get treatment. I don’t see him doing any baseball activities.” Roberts also said that Seager's MRI came back "clean."

Video courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

