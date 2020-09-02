Video: Preview of Tonight's Matchup, Dodgers' Walker vs. DBacks' Zac Gallen

Among the great pitching matchups on the Wednesday schedule are the Washington's Max Scherzer at the Phils' Zack Wheeler; 4:05 p.m. PT at Citizen's Bank Park. SI's Ben Heisler has the analysis on that one in the video above.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

The other game to watch tonight is Arizona's Zac Gallen versus Walker Buehler, 6:40 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. If you don't know about Gallen, I suggest you tune in, because he's a comer. The 25-year-old right-hander sports a 2.09 ERA so far in 2020, with FIP higher at 3.82, and a 1.023 WHIP. Combined with his fine rookie season last year, Gallen has pitched 123 innings lifetime, with a 2.56, 3.69 and 1.154. He’s made three starts against the Dodgers in his short career, throwing 16 innings with a 3.31 ERA while holding them to a .213 average.

[Related: Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler, Option Scott Alexander]

Buehler returns from a short stay on what I call the blister list after pitching his best game of the year August 21 (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB and 11 Ks) last time out. Finally, after not throwing during the shutdown and struggling to a degree this season. Lifetime he’s about as good against Arizona as he is against everyone else, with a 2.97 ERA and 0.963 WHIP.

I handle the Dodgers' side of the equation in the video. Please give it a look-see.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.