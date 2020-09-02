SI.com
Video: Preview of Tonight's Matchup, Dodgers' Walker vs. DBacks' Zac Gallen

Howard Cole

Among the great pitching matchups on the Wednesday schedule are the Washington's Max Scherzer at the Phils' Zack Wheeler; 4:05 p.m. PT at Citizen's Bank Park. SI's Ben Heisler has the analysis on that one in the video above. 

The other game to watch tonight is Arizona's Zac Gallen versus Walker Buehler, 6:40 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. If you don't know about Gallen, I suggest you tune in, because he's a comer. The 25-year-old right-hander sports a 2.09 ERA so far in 2020, with FIP higher at 3.82, and a 1.023 WHIP. Combined with his fine rookie season last year, Gallen has pitched 123 innings lifetime, with a 2.56, 3.69 and 1.154. He’s made three starts against the Dodgers in his short career, throwing 16 innings with a 3.31 ERA while holding them to a .213 average.

[Related: Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler, Option Scott Alexander]

Buehler returns from a short stay on what I call the blister list after pitching his best game of the year August 21 (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB and 11 Ks) last time out. Finally, after not throwing during the shutdown and struggling to a degree this season. Lifetime he’s about as good against Arizona as he is against everyone else, with a 2.97 ERA and 0.963 WHIP.

I handle the Dodgers' side of the equation in the video. Please give it a look-see.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Donniedeporte
Donniedeporte

Hope the Dodger bats come alive stay alive tonight. Also Buehler's blister completely healed.

