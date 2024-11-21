Walker Buehler Reveals Insane New Details About Dodgers World Series Save
When Walker Buehler jogged to the bullpen during Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, fans couldn’t help but compare similar moments in Dodgers history featuring Clayton Kershaw.
For Buehler, that connection wasn’t just coincidental — it was intentional.
More news: Dodgers Sign Another Pitcher as LA Continues to Bolster Staff
“For me, honestly, the first thing I said was, ‘What would 22 do?’” Buehler told Mookie Betts on the outfielder's On Base podcast. “Twenty-two would be out there, and he was hurt and all that sh-t, so I guess I had to f---ing do it.”
Buehler’s candid explanation had Betts laughing and reliever Brent Honeywell teasing, but for the two-time All-Star, it was a sincere tribute to Clayton Kershaw’s legacy. Buehler’s grit and determination to rise in a pivotal moment didn’t go unnoticed, especially by his former teammate Corey Seager, who lauded his effort during a recent conversation with David Vassegh on Dodger Talk.
“(Walker Buehler) deserved that moment [striking out Alex Verdugo to close the World Series],” Seager said. “You know, that guy's been through a lot. To come back and compete, that's the guy you want on the mound. When we were playing together, that was the guy we always wanted on the mound.
“He's a special person and the right guy for that spot. … He is absolutely made for October. If there's a game you need to win, that's the guy you want on the mound.”
Buehler’s 2024 season was nothing short of a rollercoaster. After fearing he might face release following a rough return from injury, he ended the year as the hero in a dramatic come-from-behind World Series victory.
Though his regular-season numbers were far from dominant — he posted a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.292 WHIP over 16 starts — his transformation in October proved why he’s built for the big stage.
Now, with free agency looming, Buehler’s future remains uncertain. After spending his entire career with the Dodgers, there’s a real chance he might find himself in a new uniform next season.
The Dodgers originally selected Buehler 24th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He underwent Tommy John surgery after signing and debuted in 2017. By 2018, he had become a staple in the rotation.
However, injuries sidelined him for all of 2023 following a second Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair in August 2022.