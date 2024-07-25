Walker Buehler Takes Major Step in Return to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler will take the next step in his rehabilitation by making his first rehab start on Friday, as he told AM-570's David Vassegh. Buehler will start for Triple-A Oklahoma City as they take on Tacoma.
The 29-year-old right-hander has been out of the starting rotation since June 18 with a nagging hip injury. He previously returned this season from Tommy John surgery, after nearly two years off of the mound, but has recently been sidelined with this hip issue.
Buehler will make this start after completing a bullpen session Monday. Since his injury, Buehler has left the Dodgers and traveled to Florida to work out at a private facility. He hopes these workouts will help him come back to the Dodgers stronger, after struggling in his original return.
The two-time All-Star returned to the Dodgers for the first time on May 6, allowing three earned runs and six hits in 4.0 innings. He made eight starts, but gave up at least three earned runs in five of them for a 1-4 record and 5.84 ERA. After giving up seven earned runs in four innings during a June 12 start against the Colorado Rockies, Buehler returned to the injured list.
With this upcoming start, Buehler is joining several other Dodgers pitchers in making their way back to the field. This week marks the return of Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw. Glasnow is came back Wednesday from a back injury that caused him to miss nearly three weeks of action while Kershaw is making his first start of the season Thursday. Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery last November, and is now ready to return.
Even if Buehler's recovery progresses well like Glasnow and Kershaw's has lately, it's unclear if there will be room in the starting rotation for him. Along with Glasnow and Kershaw, the Dodgers have seen three of their young pitchers all make promising starts over this past week, as Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski, and River Ryan allowing one earned run or fewer.
The Dodgers will also have to eventually make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who they believe will be back before the end of the season.