Walker Buehler to Start Thursday for Dodgers, Joc Pederson to Return Tuesday

Howard Cole

Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler, on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger, is ready to return and is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Athletics' Mike Fiers at Chavez Ravine.

The 26-year-old Buehler first experienced blister symptoms in his August 21st start and was placed on the IL days later. He was activated and pitched on September 2nd, throwing five scoreless innings on two hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Mission accomplished, until the blister began to trouble him in his next outing September 8th. 

On the IL since September 10, pitching on the side with his finger covered (which is not allowed in regulation games) previously, the right-hander made 90 pitches in a simulated game in Los Angeles prior to the club's game at Colorado, 75 with the finger uncovered and 15 with it uncovered. The hope is that Buehler will come out of the Oakland game unscathed and be all systems go for the playoffs, which begin the following Wednesday, September 30th.

Buehler has struggled to get into a rhythm after not throwing during the COVID-19 shutdown, which began during Spring Training. The blister has complicated his season that much more. Whether he'll be 100% and able to pitch like his usual dominant self in October, I have no idea, but it would helpful if the Dodgers are to finally get over the hump and win that elusive World Series championship. He holds a 1-0 record, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.010 WHIP, with 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings on the season.

Pederson was placed on the family emergency list September 16. No reason was given at the time, but he had been on paternity leave earlier, so draw your own conclusions. Broadcaster Alanna Roberts reported during Sunday's telecast that Pederson has been getting swings in back in L.A. and that he is expected to be activated Tuesday versus the A's. The Dodgers are off Monday.

The 28-year-old Pederson sports a .174/.268/.375 slash line in 2020, with six home runs and 12 RBIs, but has been one of his team's most reliable postseason performers, with seven homers and 12 RBIs over 48 games in nine series.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 6, Dodgers 3. Antonio Senzatela the winner (5-2), Tony Gonsolin the loser (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Colorado improves 23-29. Dodgers improve to 38-16, with their magic number to clinch the National League West remaining at two.]

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (6-2), Chi Chi Rodriguez the loser (0-2). Los Angeles home runs by Chris Taylor (7) and AJ Pollock (12). Colorado falls to 22-29, Dodgers improve to 38-15. Pending the result of the Padres-Mariners game at Petco Park, L.A.'s magic number is three.]

Howard Cole

by

Old fan

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Friday at 5:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 15, Rockies 6. Mitch White the winner (1-0), Ryan Castellani the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (11), Gavin Lux (3) and Mookie Betts (16). Colorado falls the 22-28, Dodgers improve to 37-15, with their magic number reduced to four.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Rockies 3. Dylan Floro the winner (2-0), Kyle Freeland the loser (2-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (13) and Edwin Rios (5). Colorado falls to 22-27, while the Dodgers improve to 36-15 and reduce their magic number to win the National League West to five.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dark-Horse Candidate to Replace Gavin Lux on Dodgers' Postseason Roster

For the record, I am not anti-Lux. In fact, to the contrary, I lobbied for his promotion in this space well ahead of it becoming a reality. But this ain’t been bag. If there are intriguing options to replace him on the postseason roster, it’s time to make that call tout suite. And that would be now, to get that new man some reps.

Howard Cole

by

jb2dog

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Padres 4. Dustin May he winner (2-1), Adrián Morejón the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (11) and Chris Taylor (6). Dodgers win the three-game series and the season series (six games to four) and improve to 35-15. San Diego falls to 32-19.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Tommy Lasorda-Led 2000 Olympic Gold Medal Baseball Victory 20 Years Out

Lasorda’s locker room strategy from the start was to instill the belief in his team that they were going to win gold, even if he had never actually seen them play He told the team, his coaches, the media and everyone in Sydney that Team USA was going to beat Cuba. That confidence and swagger worked wonders for the Americans, as they won every game in pool play, except for their first try against Cuba.

David Fanucchi

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60