Walker Buehler to Start Thursday for Dodgers, Joc Pederson to Return Tuesday

Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler, on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger, is ready to return and is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Athletics' Mike Fiers at Chavez Ravine.

The 26-year-old Buehler first experienced blister symptoms in his August 21st start and was placed on the IL days later. He was activated and pitched on September 2nd, throwing five scoreless innings on two hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Mission accomplished, until the blister began to trouble him in his next outing September 8th.

On the IL since September 10, pitching on the side with his finger covered (which is not allowed in regulation games) previously, the right-hander made 90 pitches in a simulated game in Los Angeles prior to the club's game at Colorado, 75 with the finger uncovered and 15 with it uncovered. The hope is that Buehler will come out of the Oakland game unscathed and be all systems go for the playoffs, which begin the following Wednesday, September 30th.

Buehler has struggled to get into a rhythm after not throwing during the COVID-19 shutdown, which began during Spring Training. The blister has complicated his season that much more. Whether he'll be 100% and able to pitch like his usual dominant self in October, I have no idea, but it would helpful if the Dodgers are to finally get over the hump and win that elusive World Series championship. He holds a 1-0 record, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.010 WHIP, with 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings on the season.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Pederson was placed on the family emergency list September 16. No reason was given at the time, but he had been on paternity leave earlier, so draw your own conclusions. Broadcaster Alanna Roberts reported during Sunday's telecast that Pederson has been getting swings in back in L.A. and that he is expected to be activated Tuesday versus the A's. The Dodgers are off Monday.

The 28-year-old Pederson sports a .174/.268/.375 slash line in 2020, with six home runs and 12 RBIs, but has been one of his team's most reliable postseason performers, with seven homers and 12 RBIs over 48 games in nine series.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.