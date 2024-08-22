What is the Status of Injured SS Miguel Rojas After Dodgers' Last-Minute Lineup Swap?
Miguel Rojas was in the original lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Seattle Mariners but was scratched at the last minute.
As noted by reporters, including SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson, Rojas was scratched because of a bothersome left hamstring. Manager Dave Roberts said the hamstring was "a little balky," and wanted to go ahead and give him Wednesday off followed by Thursday's scheduled off day.
The injury isn't considered to be serious, and the Dodgers plan to have Rojas back in the lineup on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tommy Edman started at shortstop for the second consecutive night in Rojas' place.
Edman was a trade deadline acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals and has shown his versatility through his first two games with the Dodgers. On Monday, he started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. On Tuesday, he started at shortstop and finished 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and made a highlight-reel play.
Rojas has been a key factor in the success of the Dodgers this season. He has spent hours working on infield drills with Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux only to be rewarded with the everyday job once Betts returned from the injured list.
His offense has also been at its best. Through 78 games, Rojas is batting .283 with 19 doubles, three home runs, 26 runs batted in and 27 runs scored.
Rojas' veteran presence is harder to quantify.
Rojas understands the game beyond the x's and o's which is why he isn't worried about the dogfight the Dodgers are in for a National League West crown. Los Angeles hasn't had this type of competition for a division title since 2021.
The Dodgers cruised to division titles in each of the last two seasons only to get ousted in the first round of the postseason. Rojas believes the stress and intensity over the next six weeks with the Padres and Diamondbacks for playoff spots will prepare the Dodgers for the playoffs.
“Those teams that have to win games down the stretch to get into the playoffs, like the Diamondbacks last year, they roll into the postseason knowing how to win and how to play in those do-or-die games,” Rojas said.
“I think they have the advantage because the pressure is off, the anxiety is gone, because you’ve been playing games like that and winning them. You have the confidence you can win them.”