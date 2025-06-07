When Will Dodgers vs Cardinals Start on Friday?
Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals was delayed due to rainy weather. Originally, first pitch was scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET.
However, the game was delayed and the start time was to be determined.
"Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the Cardinals announced minutes after the game was supposed to start. "We will provide updates as they become available."
Now, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers' batting practice was interrupted by the rain, and the tarp was placed on the field prior to first pitch. However, it appears the weather is permitting the contest to start within the hour.
The Dodgers lineup will face Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray at Busch Stadium in the series opener Friday night.
Gray is 6-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 76 strikeouts this season. A few notable tidbits from the Dodgers lineup include Will Smith getting the day off and Hyeseong Kim remaining out of the lineup.
